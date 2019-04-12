Immunomedics (IMMU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of IMMU opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.11. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

