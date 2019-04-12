ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ImmunoGen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares in the company, valued at $488,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $285,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 344,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1,474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 55,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

