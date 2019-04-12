ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ImmunoGen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.
In other ImmunoGen news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares in the company, valued at $488,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $285,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 55,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.