ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.40). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 311.94% and a negative return on equity of 599.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 2,509,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.