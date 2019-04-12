IDEX Membership Price Reaches $290.33 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $580,666.00 and approximately $5,262.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $290.33 or 0.05717380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.92 or 0.12483427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001173 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027992 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.