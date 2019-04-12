IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,803,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,879,000 after purchasing an additional 621,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $157.51 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

