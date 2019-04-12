IAC/InterActiveCorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 call options.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $215.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total transaction of $422,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,466,478 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

