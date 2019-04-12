I0Coin (I0C) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. I0Coin has a market cap of $232,539.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I0Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I0Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004248 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I0Coin Profile

I0Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,995,783 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org

Buying and Selling I0Coin

I0Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

