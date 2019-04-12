Hyperion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $917,258.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $14.34 million and $917,258.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00365220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.01397597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00222265 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

