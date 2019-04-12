Huntington National Bank Purchases 64,000 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 6,400.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 133,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 76,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE MHO opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.95. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.59 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 27,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $746,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,932.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $293,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,842 shares of company stock worth $3,811,138. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/huntington-national-bank-purchases-64000-shares-of-m-i-homes-inc-mho.html.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.