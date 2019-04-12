Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 853.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of KeyCorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

