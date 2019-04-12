Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 24,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 810,493 shares of company stock worth $1,001,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.8646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

