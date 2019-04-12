Humana Inc (HUM) Holdings Boosted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 289.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $342,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $3,417,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

HUM opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $255.38 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

