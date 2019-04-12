Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,072,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,087. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

