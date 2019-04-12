Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,000. ProShares Ultra Health Care makes up about 5.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.27. 10,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,867. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $118.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/howard-capital-management-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-proshares-ultra-health-care-rxl.html.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.