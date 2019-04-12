Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBMD. BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HBMD stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.