Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 322.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,243,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

