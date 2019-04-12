Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

