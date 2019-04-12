Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,796,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,635. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

