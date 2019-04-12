HOLD (HOLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,631.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $104,631.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00361176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.01398589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00221823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005613 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

