Histogenics (HSGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 12241947 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 998,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $159,712.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Histogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

