Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,148 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $25,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,378,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,325,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/hilton-grand-vacations-inc-hgv-stake-boosted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.