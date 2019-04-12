Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $112,203.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.12522877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00031001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

