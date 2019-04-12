Hess Corp. (HES) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hess were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $12,098,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $282,912.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,244.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hess to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.95. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

