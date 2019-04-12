Hertz Global (HTZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hertz Global have outperfomed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company is being aided by strong performance of the U.S. Rental Car segment. Revenues at the division grew 8.1% in 2018. Efficient fleet management is driving growth at this key unit. The company’s first-quarter 2019 results, scheduled to be released on May 6, are also likely to benefit from this tailwind. The company's measures to revive its fortunes through the turnaround plan are also encouraging. Evidently, the company's turnaround plan helped generate 8% revenue growth in 2018. The momentum is anticipated to continue into 2019. However, the company's heavy investments on its turnaround plans seem to partly affect the bottom line. Moreover, pricing pressure remains a major headwind due to low used car prices.”

Get Hertz Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Hertz Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Hertz Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hertz Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

HTZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 102,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.27. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Hertz Global by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hertz Global by 3,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hertz Global by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.