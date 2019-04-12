Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Facebook by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Shares of FB opened at $177.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $44,957,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,735 shares of company stock valued at $179,110,590. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/heritage-trust-co-reduces-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.