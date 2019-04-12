Helix TCS Inc (HLIX) CEO Sells $27,326.80 in Stock

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) CEO Zachary L. Venegas sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $27,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HLIX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,187. Helix TCS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Helix TCS Company Profile

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

