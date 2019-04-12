Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Health Insurance Innovations to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 4.49% 28.34% 14.41% Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 6 1 3.14 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 189 687 775 39 2.39

Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $63.14, suggesting a potential upside of 144.55%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $351.10 million $12.99 million 14.03 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.72

Health Insurance Innovations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. Health Insurance Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards. The company offers individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

