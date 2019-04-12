Head to Head Review: Franklin Resources (BEN) versus Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Hennessy Advisors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $6.32 billion 2.82 $764.40 million $3.19 10.98 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.41 $20.61 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Resources and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 7 5 0 0 1.42 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $29.35, suggesting a potential downside of 16.22%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 26.55% 15.01% 9.97% Hennessy Advisors 29.56% 22.40% 14.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Franklin Resources pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Hennessy Advisors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. It offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The bank offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2013, it has an asset value of 15.8 million USD. It has generated a net income of 2.2 million USD in December 31, 2013. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

