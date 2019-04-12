Head-To-Head Review: Domo (DOMO) and Its Competitors

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Domo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Domo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Domo
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
|Domo Competitors
|1688
|7906
|14555
|725
|2.58
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Domo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Domo
|$142.46 million
|-$154.31 million
|-4.21
|Domo Competitors
|$1.91 billion
|$226.93 million
|37.48
Domo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Domo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Domo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Domo Competitors
|-38.92%
|-24.45%
|-3.63%
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.
