Head-To-Head Contrast: Cango (CANG) & The Competition

Cango (NYSE: CANG) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cango to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cango alerts:

This table compares Cango and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million $44.03 million 23.10 Cango Competitors $1.91 billion $226.93 million 37.48

Cango’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 27.82% 14.26% 5.36% Cango Competitors -38.92% -24.45% -3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cango and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cango Competitors 1688 7906 14555 725 2.58

Cango presently has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 66.18%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cango peers beat Cango on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.