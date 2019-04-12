Head to Head Comparison: Winland (WELX) versus Sensata Technologies (ST)

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) and Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Winland alerts:

Winland has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.3% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winland and Sensata Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensata Technologies $3.52 billion 2.36 $598.99 million $3.65 13.30

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Winland and Sensata Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensata Technologies 1 3 5 0 2.44

Sensata Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than Winland.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and Sensata Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland N/A N/A N/A Sensata Technologies 17.01% 24.94% 9.16%

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats Winland on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors. Its products are used in various automotive and heavy vehicle off-road (HVOR) applications comprising air conditioning, braking, exhaust, fuel oil, tire, operator controls, and transmission. This segment serves automotive and HVOR original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures various control products used in the industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential markets; and sensor products used in aerospace and industrial applications, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as military and commercial aircraft. This segment's products include motor and compressor protectors, motor starters, temperature sensors and switches/thermostats, pressure sensors and switches, electronic HVAC sensors and controls, charge controllers, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, circuit breakers, and semiconductor burn-in test sockets. It also manufactures direct current to alternating current power inverters, which enable the operation of electronic equipment when grid power is not available. This segment serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace, and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.