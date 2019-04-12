Head-To-Head Comparison: TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT) vs. L S Starrett (SCX)

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) and L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and L S Starrett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A L S Starrett 0.13% 0.58% 0.28%

1.7% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of L S Starrett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of L S Starrett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and L S Starrett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 1.31 -$27.65 million N/A N/A L S Starrett $216.33 million 0.23 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

L S Starrett has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and L S Starrett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A L S Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

L S Starrett beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

