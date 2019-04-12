Head to Head Comparison: Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) versus Its Peers

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Goosehead Insurance to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance -8.54% -23.68% 18.95% Goosehead Insurance Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $60.15 million -$8.90 million 146.55 Goosehead Insurance Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.72

Goosehead Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Goosehead Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Goosehead Insurance Competitors 189 687 775 39 2.39

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.25%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance rivals beat Goosehead Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

