HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Holdings Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,940 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,858,000 after acquiring an additional 850,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 873,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,544,000 after acquiring an additional 738,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

HCA stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $64,806.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/hca-healthcare-inc-hca-holdings-trimmed-by-denali-advisors-llc.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.