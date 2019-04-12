HarmonyCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $90.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00354935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.01432621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00224533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005595 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Profile

HarmonyCoin launched on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.