Harmonic (HLIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.13 million. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

