Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €115.67 ($134.50).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €129.80 ($150.93) on Friday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

