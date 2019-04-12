Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.22

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 19928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,539.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.22” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/hannon-armstrong-sustnbl-infrstr-cap-hasi-sets-new-52-week-high-at-26-22.html.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.