Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,773 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

