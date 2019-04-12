Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $79,000 Position in Loop Industries Inc (LOOP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Loop Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

LOOP opened at $7.14 on Friday. Loop Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

