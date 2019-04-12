Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haemonetics registered encouraging growth at the Plasma and Hospitals segments in its third-quarter, fiscal 2019, However, sluggish Blood Center business moderated overall growth in the reporting cycle. Moreover, tough competitive environment also weighed on the stock. On a positive note, Haemonetics promising third-quarter fiscal 2019 result benefitted from complexity reduction and investments, along with strength in market demand and success from early launches, helped the company put up an impressive performance. Continued momentum in business generation and geographical expansion contributed to results. We are upbeat about the company’s steady progress, with the launch of NexSys PCS devices and NexLynk DMS donor management software. Over the past year, Haemonetics has been outperforming its industry.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

NYSE:HAE opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $1,036,501. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

