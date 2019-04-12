H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HLUYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.09. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

