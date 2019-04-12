GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.27.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $171.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $182.23.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $327,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,895,496 shares of company stock worth $27,538,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

