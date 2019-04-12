GVO Asset Management Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners makes up 2.7% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 932,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,080. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

