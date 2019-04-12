GTT Communications Inc (GTT) General Counsel Chris Mckee Sells 371 Shares

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $14,580.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Mckee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Chris Mckee sold 3,584 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $115,082.24.

On Monday, February 25th, Chris Mckee sold 1,720 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $55,779.60.

On Thursday, February 21st, Chris Mckee sold 667 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $20,717.02.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Chris Mckee sold 515 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $15,187.35.

On Friday, February 1st, Chris Mckee sold 4,401 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $115,834.32.

GTT stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. GTT Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 283,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

