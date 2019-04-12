GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 773,774 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 843,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 261,890 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

GSKY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.86. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

