Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,790. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 11,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $103,122.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 175,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,452,386.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,556.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,444,957 shares of company stock worth $12,150,187. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

