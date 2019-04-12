Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,894 Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Micro Capital Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $8.50 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

