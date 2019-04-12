Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

