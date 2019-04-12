Grassi Investment Management Invests $205,000 in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stock

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/grassi-investment-management-invests-205000-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-stock.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.